BARRIE
Barrie

Swords and Firearms stolen during break-and-enter at a Chatsworth residence

OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
Share

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a suspect after a number of firearms and swords were taken from a home in Grey Bruce Saturday.

Police say they received a call that a break-and-enter occurred at a residence in the Municipality of Chatsworth.

Upon arrival, police learned that an unknown individual entered the home and stole swords and firearms described as .22 calibre rifles and 13 and 16-gauge shotguns.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.  

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

  • Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

    Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

  • Blades take series in five

    The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News