BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a suspected arson after a vehicle fire in Angus.

Police say they received a report about the fire Monday morning and found a Lincoln SUV engulfed in flames.

Members from the Essa Township Fire Services attended the fire that was deemed suspicious.

Police are investigating the fire as an act of arson.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is encouraged to contact the OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.