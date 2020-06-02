Advertisement
Suspicious package in Pefferlaw 'safely removed,' police say
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 2:41PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 5:03PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A police investigation in Pefferlaw on Tuesday afternoon caused quite a bit of commotion among residents.
York Regional Police say they were investigating a suspicious package in the area of Old Homestead Road and Station Road.
Police have now confirmed the package was safely removed and added it proved not to be a safety concern.
Residents reported seeing police with dogs and drones in the area during the investigation.
According to police, emergency crews, including fire and EMS, attended the scene strictly as a precaution.
Roads that had been closed have since reopened.