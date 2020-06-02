BARRIE, ONT. -- A police investigation in Pefferlaw on Tuesday afternoon caused quite a bit of commotion among residents.

York Regional Police say they were investigating a suspicious package in the area of Old Homestead Road and Station Road.

Police have now confirmed the package was safely removed and added it proved not to be a safety concern.

Residents reported seeing police with dogs and drones in the area during the investigation.

According to police, emergency crews, including fire and EMS, attended the scene strictly as a precaution.

Roads that had been closed have since reopened.