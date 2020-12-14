BARRIE, ONT. -- An early morning crash resulted in a drunk driving charge for a motorist in Barrie on Monday.

Barrie police report the driver smashed into the garage on Cundles Road East around 4:30 a.m., causing significant damage to the home.

Police say a structural engineer will examine the destruction to determine if the house is stable and safe for the occupants to remain.

The 25-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene.

Police expect Cundles Road East between Springdale Drive and Harding Avenue to remain closed for the investigation.

Motorists can access Cundles Heights Public School via Harding Avenue.