A suspect who wore a yellow mask during a Barrie convenience store robbery was arrested over the weekend.

Peel Regional Police arrested the 21-year-old man on Saturday, two days after an arrest warrant was issued. The suspect was wanted on charges of robbery, disguise with intent and failing to comply with probation.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Circle K on Duckworth Street on March 13. During the robbery, police say the suspect claimed to have a weapon.

A small amount of money was taken. No injuries are reported.

A 39-year-old man was arrested last week and charged with accessory after the fact.