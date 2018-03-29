

Police have identified a man they say robbed a Barrie convenience store wearing a yellow mask.

Barrie police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for 21-year-old Nicholas Armstrong. He’s wanted on charges of robbery, disguise with intent and failing to comply with probation.

Armstrong is accused of robbing the Circle K on Duckworth Street on March 13. During the robbery, police say Armstrong claimed to have a weapon. A small amount of money was taken.

Investigators have arrested a second suspect in connection to the robbery after searching a home on Duckworth.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.