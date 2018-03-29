Featured
Arrest warrant issued for robbery suspect who wore yellow mask
A man wearing a yellow mask robbed a Circle K convenience store on Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 3:44PM EDT
Police have identified a man they say robbed a Barrie convenience store wearing a yellow mask.
Barrie police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for 21-year-old Nicholas Armstrong. He’s wanted on charges of robbery, disguise with intent and failing to comply with probation.
Armstrong is accused of robbing the Circle K on Duckworth Street on March 13. During the robbery, police say Armstrong claimed to have a weapon. A small amount of money was taken.
Investigators have arrested a second suspect in connection to the robbery after searching a home on Duckworth.
The 39-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.