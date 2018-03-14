

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Barrie convenience store while wearing a yellow mask.

The suspect entered the Circle K on Duckworth Street wearing the mask, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The man claimed he had a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk.

A small amount of money was handed over and the suspect fled the store. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a six foot tall white man with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hood, a mask, a grey button up shirt, grey pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.