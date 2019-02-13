

Several reports of assaults and robberies have York Regional Police on the hunt for a suspect.

Police say that a 19-year-old man assaulted four youths on Saturday, Jan. 19 in the area of Yonge Street and Allaura Boulevard in Aurora. The suspect allegedly stole their phones, jewelry, and clothing accessories before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers say a few days later on Jan. 21 the same suspect approached a couple in a parked vehicle outside a restaurant in the area of Yonge Street and Kingston Road and assaulted the man before stealing items from him.

Investigators believe they have identified the accused as a Newmarket man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.