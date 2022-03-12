Suspect sought after armed robbery attempt at Innisfil casino

South Simcoe police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a casino in Innisfil Friday night.

Police say around 10 p.m., a woman parked in her vehicle in the parking lot of Gateway Casinos Innisfil was approached by an armed man who attempted to rob her.

The woman refused to cooperate and managed to flee inside, where she was able to contact police. The suspect fled on foot.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5'9", with blond or red eyebrows. He was allegedly carrying a black handgun.

Anyone who has information or dashcam video is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.