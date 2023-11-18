Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour

A suspect is on the run in Innisfil after a joint police investigation Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto. South Simcoe officers located the suspect vehicle travelling on the 13th Line in Innisfil.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the scene with a police pursuit taking place.

The vehicle was later spotted travelling through Friday Harbour and was found in a driveway on a street off Sideroad 30.

The suspect has not been located, and police say there are no injuries.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.