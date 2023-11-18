BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour

    South Simcoe police are aiding a Toronto police investigation in Innisfil on Sat., Nov. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: At The Scene Photography/Michael Chorney). South Simcoe police are aiding a Toronto police investigation in Innisfil on Sat., Nov. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: At The Scene Photography/Michael Chorney).

    A suspect is on the run in Innisfil after a joint police investigation Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto. South Simcoe officers located the suspect vehicle travelling on the 13th Line in Innisfil.

    Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the scene with a police pursuit taking place. 

    The vehicle was later spotted travelling through Friday Harbour and was found in a driveway on a street off Sideroad 30. 

    The suspect has not been located, and police say there are no injuries. 

    This developing story will be updated as more details become available. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News