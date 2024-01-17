BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect makes off with $4,000 in video games from Barrie store

    Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of video games at a Barrie retail store.

    Police say the theft happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. at a store located at the north end of Bayfield Street.

    They say the suspect initially made a purchase at the store, then returned later and smashed the glass display case, taking video games valued at nearly $4,000.

    The suspect is described as a Black male, six feet five inches tall, with a thin build. He wore grey track pants, a black jacket, a black surgical face mask, a black backpack and black gloves.

    Police say he put the video games in a black bag.

    The K9 team did a search of the area, which police say concluded near Kozlov Street north of Pearcey Crescent without an arrest.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025 extension 2795.

