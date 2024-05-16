Orillia's famous yuletide tree has exited the city

The tree that made headlines around the world is no more.

'Fred's Tree,' as it has been called, was chopped down on Tuesday from its perch in Orillia.

Made famous last Christmas on social media and the Jimmy Fallon show for its disastrous lighting attempt - leaving it looking more like a barber pole than a Christmas tree - left it greeted with derision rather than yuletide glee.

However much mirth it brought to the world, it had long since passed its prime.

"Unfortunately, the tree has deteriorated over time, and after inspections of its condition, the tree was removed due to safety concerns on May 14," said Melissa Gowanlock, Orillia's manager of communications.

"Fred's Tree will always have a place in the heart of our community," she said.

Gowanlock said the Orillia BIA will work with the city in June to review options for next season's lighting ceremony.