BARRIE
Barrie

    • Senior arrested for impaired driving in Oro-Medonte

    Police demonstrate a breathalyzer in this undated file image. Police demonstrate a breathalyzer in this undated file image.
    Share

    A parked car on the side of Highway 11 caught the eye of a police officer.

    After pulling over to assist the driver on Wednesday at noon, the provincial police officer determined the woman might be impaired.

    The 60-year-old Oro-Medonte woman was charged with impairment by alcohol and drugs, and failing to provide a driver's licence or insurance.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia to answer to the charges in June.

    As a result of these charges, the woman's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News