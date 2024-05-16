Senior arrested for impaired driving in Oro-Medonte

A parked car on the side of Highway 11 caught the eye of a police officer.

After pulling over to assist the driver on Wednesday at noon, the provincial police officer determined the woman might be impaired.

The 60-year-old Oro-Medonte woman was charged with impairment by alcohol and drugs, and failing to provide a driver's licence or insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia to answer to the charges in June.

As a result of these charges, the woman's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.