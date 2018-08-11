Featured
Suspect in Fredericton shooting charged with four counts of first-degree murder
Two officers walk past an array of flowers outside the police station in Fredericton on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Two city officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city's north side.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 10:43AM EDT
Fredericton police say Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two police officers and two civilians.
Police say the 48-year-old Fredericton man is accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns in the Friday morning shooting.
They have not said whether he knew any of the deceased.
As of Saturday morning, the residential area where the incident took place remained cordoned off and a mobile police command post was on scene.
An officer said it was unclear how long the probe would take, and police have asked anyone who captured photos or video of the incident to come forward.
More coming.