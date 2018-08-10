

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press





Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting on Friday morning in a residential area on the city's north side.

Police say one person is in custody, and there's no further threat to the public.

The local health authority says Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional hospital is currently treating multiple victims of today's shooting.

Police say the suspect is also being treated for serious injuries.

Officers went to a residential complex at about 7 a.m. but there's no word yet on what led them to the area.

David MacCoubrey says he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive at 7:07 a.m. to the sound of gunshots "10 metres from my bed."

He says three gunshots woke him up, and as many as 17 more were fired between then and around 8:30 a.m.

A large group of Fredericton police officers gathered early this afternoon outside the Chalmers hospital, and appeared to be consoling each other.

They watched as the hospital's New Brunswick and Canadian flags were lowered to half-mast.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch and Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. eastern time.

O'Brien said in a tweet "Our hearts are broken by the murder of our two brave police officers. In this time of shock and grief, let us all protect their families."

Police say the names of the shooting victims are not yet being released.