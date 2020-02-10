BARRIE -- Police are on the hunt for a masked man who allegedly robbed a bank in downtown Barrie on Monday.

Officers say the man was wearing a disguise when he went into the Bank of Montreal on Collier Street this morning and demanded money.

Police say he indicated that he had a gun before running from the bank with the cash.

They say he took off on foot to a parking lot where he ditched his disguise and walked away unnoticed.

The K9 unit tracked the suspect, finding the discarded clothing and ended up in heavy pedestrian traffic before ending the search near the downtown library.

Media Release: Suspect Sought After Early Morning Bank Robbery - https://t.co/u8ioszsyRU The Barrie Police Service is requesting the assistance of the public with regards to an ongoing robbery investigation. pic.twitter.com/L3QG5YmtUU — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 10, 2020

Witnesses described the suspect as being a white man, five-foot-nine, between 25 and 27-years-old with a medium build and short, thin brown hair.

He disguised himself with an orange medical mask, black toque, black and blue hooded jacket and a black backpack.

Surveillance video captured an image of a man police believe is the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.