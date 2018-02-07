

Barrie police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection to a robbery this past summer along the city’s waterfront.

Four suspects were captured on surveillance video robbing two teens near the city’s marina back on July 11, 2017.

In the video, one of the suspects can be seen holding what appeared to be a handgun to the back of the head of one of the victims.

Investigators have now determined that was a pellet gun.

The victims were not injured during the robbery.

Police have charged an 18-year-old Barrie man with two counts of robbery.

The accused was released from police custody on a promise to appear. He will appear in court next month.