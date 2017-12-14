

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





People waking up in the Barrie area on Thursday were treated to a rare weather phenomenon for this part of Ontario.

Sightings of a “sun halo” were reported in Barrie, Innisfil and Springwater Township, with many taking photos and sharing them on social media.

@CTVBarrieNews @tonygracectv @NASA @IWeatherON @ONWeatherWatch @weathernetwork saw this gorgeous sight over Innisfil right now and had to share it! Any idea what it is? It looks like a rainbow, the sun is bouncing off the sides. Not a reflection, it's visible to the naked eye. pic.twitter.com/YfDaOcus29 — Katie&Glen���� (@kgosley) December 14, 2017

According to Environment Canada, this happens when frigid air forms ice crystals in the atmosphere. These reflect and refract the sunlight, which creates a rainbow ring around the sun.

It was -24 C in Barrie when sightings were reported to Environment Canada.

The weather office says sun halos are rare this far south. They’re pretty common in the arctic, and in parts of northern Ontario.