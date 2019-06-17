

CTV Barrie





For the first time in two weeks, Georgian College students got a chance to reclaim personal items after a fire ripped through Building E of the Barrie campus.

Clean up efforts are underway with the hospitality, tourism and recreation building now under construction.

Each student had to dress in safety gear on Monday and stick with a security escort to gain entry.

"There was one student who had a pair of brand new Nike shoes. He put them in his locker the day before, but they got them out and they were fine. They weren't damaged," said one student assistant.

The fire impacted roughly 100 classes and about 300 hospitality, tourism, massage therapy and culinary students.

The college managed to rebound quickly after flames and smoke caused severe damage.

Only one day of classes had to be cancelled, and college officials say the remainder of the semester will not be impacted with exams happening on schedule.

The total damage estimate from the fire remains undetermined.