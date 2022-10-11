Strong winds up to 90km/h forecast for Simcoe County and Muskoka

Strong winds are forecast for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka on Wednesday, with gusts upwards of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Innisfil, Angus, Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Port Severn, and surrounding areas.

The weather agency warns the winds could damage soft shelters, toss loose objects and cause power outages and fallen tree branches.

Environment Canada noted winds and possible showers or thunderstorms could begin Wednesday afternoon and are expected to end overnight.

"Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. Winds will ease Wednesday evening or overnight with the passage of the front."

"We're looking at grand totals of up to 30 millimetres of rainfall over the next 24 hours," said CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby.