BARRIE, ONT. -- A Stouffville, Ont. stay-at-home mother of five hopes winning over $600,000 with the lottery will help make some difference in her life.

Lisa Williams' Rozario, 49, played the July 8 Lotto Max to win $613,729.

She said she frequently plays when the jackpots are big. "When I checked my ticket using the OLG Lottery App, the phone jingled, and Big Winner popped up," she shared.

Williams' Rozario said she had to check the ticket six more times to ensure she had won.

The married Stouffville woman said SickKids would be one charity she hopes to share her winnings with before travelling. "Costa Rica and Reno are on my list," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Tenth Line in Stouffville.

RECENT LOCAL LOTTERY WINNERS

Several locals have won the lottery recently, including residents from York Region and Simcoe County.

A retired Canadian Armed Forces soldier from York Region took home $65 million in the July 6 Lotto Max draw.

Jansen Ng said he plans to pay it forward with his mega millions, promising the money wouldn't change him.

A potato farmer from Alliston celebrated winning $333,335.40 with his encore numbers last month.

Shawn Irvin split the $1 million Maxmillions prize with two other winning tickets in the June 11 Lotto Max draw.

And a Barrie father of three won twice on the same lottery ticket, cashing in $91,983.30.

Vergilio Fiore won the jackpot and added another $5,000 with his Poker Lotto All In ticket in March.