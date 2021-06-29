BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie father of three is celebrating winning twice with his Poker Lotto All In ticket from March.

Vergilio Fiore won the $86,983.30 jackpot and another $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto for a total of $91,983.30.

"This is amazing. I've never experienced anything like this before," he said.

The 63-year-old said he was at the store buying lottery tickets when he decided to play Poker Lotto All In. "The cashier told me I won, and I freaked out," he said. "I immediately called my wife and told her I won."

Fiore said he plans to spend his newfound winnings on something special for himself and his wife.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Anne Street in Barrie.