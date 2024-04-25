Dozens of Northern cats in need of forever homes
After travelling more than 1,600 kilometres for a chance to be adopted, 42 cats from Northern Ontario arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province Thursday morning.
The cats will soon be available for adoption at the Barrie, Orillia, Durham, Brockville, Orangeville, and Stouffville shelters. This is all part of the rehoming partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden.
“In many Northern communities there are more adoptable animals than there are homes, which is why we work with our partners to bring animals to areas of the province where there are families waiting to adopt. One organization can’t do this work alone, which is why these partnerships are so valuable to change the lives of animals,” said Arista Wogenstahl, Regional Manager, Northern Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.
The SPCA adds that all cats adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help them transition into their new home.
Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Ontario SPCA website to learn about the animals available.
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in downtown Kitchener
Around 10 police cruisers are on scene at the corner of College and Ahrens streets near the Kitchener Via Rail station.
7 people arrested, several firearms seized: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested seven people in connection to a two-month drug tracking investigation.
Guelph police says new drone will cover a lot more area
The Guelph Police Service has a new remotely piloted aircraft system, also known as a drone, to assist in investigations.
A First Nations young female hockey player bears the Toronto Maple Leafs’ flag before playoff game
Madison Maness had the chance to do something not many people get to do.
Laid off workers seeking severance say 'Shame on Wescast'
A crowd of former Wescast employees and supporters rallied outside Wescast Industries in Wingham, Ont. on Thursday, requesting the severance pay they're owed.
'A slap in the face': Foreign workers still building NextStar battery plant in Windsor: CBTU
Canada’s Building Trades Unions is demanding the federal government intervene as it alleges local workers are being “sidelined” by foreign employees.
Car theft suspect sought on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a car theft on Tecumseh Road.
Jane’s Walk takes to streets and sidewalks of Windsor and Essex County
An annual festival celebrating walkable communities and neighbourhoods hits the streets this weekend and next at a time when the conversation about walkability and public safety are top of mind for many.
Former head of Ont. tech company charged in $6M fraud case
A years-long fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police’s anti-rackets branch has resulted in fraud and other charges for the former head of BioNorth Technology Group, Frank Benincasa
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
-
Garden River chief meets with disgruntled band members over payout concerns
Some members of the Garden River First Nation are demanding answers regarding the disbursement of the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement funds.
OPP and Treaty Three police lay murder charge in northwestern Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with murder following a homicide in a remote northwestern Ontario community.
Youth charged in the Sault for firing cap gun at passersby
A 15-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an incident on Bay Street on Tuesday.
Criminal charge laid in 2023 hedge trimming death; company owner pleads guilty to Ministry of Labour charge
The supervisor of a 20-year-old man who died after he was electrocuted while trimming hedges in Manotick in May 2023 has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. Meanwhile, the company owner has pleaded guilty to a charge laid by the Ministry of Labour.
OCDSB program review aims to keep kids in schools closer to home, director says
The director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says making sure elementary school students can attend classes close to home is an important part of making schooling in Ottawa more equitable.
More Canadians eating food past 'best before' dates as costs rise
As the cost of groceries increases, more Canadians are willing to go past the best before dates on food. A recent study out of Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab surveyed 9,109 Canadians to see how they are managing food safety risks.
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment which has been banned at Queen’s Park.
'I literally inherited a mess,' Chow says as city unveils new sidewalk litter bins
Mayor Olivia Chow says residents can expect to see cleaner sidewalks across Toronto as the city works to install new and improved sidewalk litter bins.
Man shot and killed in violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse, police say
Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and killed inside an Etobicoke townhouse during what investigators have described as a violent home invasion.
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms
A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.
Former Montreal baseball coach accused of sex assault on minor loses bid to throw out case
The trial of a West Island baseball coach accused of sexually abusing a minor will proceed after the case was almost thrown out due to unreasonable delays.
'They followed their gut': N.B. RCMP say wellbeing check led to rescue of human trafficking victims
The New Brunswick RCMP say a wellbeing check that led to the rescue of three women from alleged human trafficking in Moncton earlier this month was the result of someone following their gut.
2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police
Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.
Halifax man wanted on provincewide warrant
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a Halifax man wanted on charges of assault and uttering threats.
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics after 23 years
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.
Arrest made in 2021 northern Manitoba double homicide: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a 2021 double homicide in a remote northern community.
BREAKING Calgary CO call in Brentwood sends 7 people to hospital
Seven people were taken to Calgary hospitals on Thursday for carbon monoxide exposure.
RCMP investigating homicide in Gleichen, Alta.
The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man was killed in Gleichen, Alta., on Wednesday evening.
Dustin Wolf rides high in return to Wranglers, as Calgary defeats Tucson 2-0 in AHL playoff opener
Dustin Wolf led the way for the Wranglers Wednesday night, stopping 46 shots as Calgary defeated the Roadrunners 2-0 in a game played in Tucson, Ariz.
New bill would give Alberta power to remove city councillors, strike down municipal bylaws
The Government of Alberta wants to change how municipalities handle elections and local politics.
Person rescued from burning balcony of downtown Edmonton apartment building
One person was rescued from a burning building in Edmonton on Thursday.
Edmonton police give warning about violent offender's release from jail
The Edmonton Police Service in a media release said it has "reasonable grounds to believe" Luis Kenny, who they say will be living in the city, will commit another violent offence "against anyone" after his release.
'Get these doctors here': Sask. family calls on province to step up gastroenterologist recruitment
The Weber family is being forced to travel to Toronto due to a lack of pediatric gastroenterologists (GIs) in the province. The family’s situation was highlighted by Saskatchewan’s official opposition.
Looking ahead to the upcoming CFL Draft
The draft will take place on Tuesday, April 30, the Saskatchewan Roughriders currently hold the third overall pick.
Sask. to continue work twinning highways from Regina to Milestone area
Work to twin Highways 6 and 39 from Regina to near Milestone will continue this year, with the province expecting construction to resume as early as May.
'Difficult to maintain': Private Sask. school embroiled in abuse allegations may soon close
A private Christian school at the centre of a civil lawsuit and several criminal cases might soon be taken over by an affiliated group, according to a letter obtained by CTV News.
Crown argues for life sentence for Sask. Mountie who shot and killed his lover
A Crown prosecutor says the former RCMP officer who shot and killed his lover should be sentenced to life in prison.
Council hears questions about cost of planned city-run organics facility
The City of Saskatoon will build its own organics processing facility in hopes of ending a rocky beginning for the citywide organics program.
1 injured after vehicle crashes into downtown Vancouver dental office
One person was injured after a vehicle crashed through the front window of a dental clinic in downtown Vancouver Thursday.
RCMP officers had no legal authority to enter man's home, make arrest: B.C. court
A B.C. man has been found not guilty of assaulting two RCMP officers – with the court finding he was resisting an "unlawful entry and arrest" in his home before he was tasered, taken down and hauled away in handcuffs.
These Vancouver bars were just named among the best in North America
A new ranking has placed two popular Vancouver bars among the 50 best on the continent.
Hiker airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling into Vancouver Island canyon
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after he fell approximately 60 metres into a canyon on Vancouver Island.
B.C.'s Joffre Lakes Park to close for part of the year for conservation
An agreement between the B.C. government and the First Nations that manage Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will see the popular tourist spot closed for part of the year to protect its "natural and cultural values."
RCMP confirms 2 bodies found in U.S. are missing B.C. kayakers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have confirmed that two bodies recovered by United States authorities earlier this week are those of a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia.