    Dozens of Northern cats in need of forever homes

    One of 42 cats available for adoption. (Ontario SPCA) One of 42 cats available for adoption. (Ontario SPCA)
    After travelling more than 1,600 kilometres for a chance to be adopted, 42 cats from Northern Ontario arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province Thursday morning.

    The cats will soon be available for adoption at the Barrie, Orillia, Durham, Brockville, Orangeville, and Stouffville shelters. This is all part of the rehoming partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden. 

    “In many Northern communities there are more adoptable animals than there are homes, which is why we work with our partners to bring animals to areas of the province where there are families waiting to adopt. One organization can’t do this work alone, which is why these partnerships are so valuable to change the lives of animals,” said Arista Wogenstahl, Regional Manager, Northern Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. 

    The SPCA adds that all cats adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help them transition into their new home.

    Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Ontario SPCA website to learn about the animals available.

