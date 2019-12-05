BARRIE -- An intense winter storm has much of the region digging out on Thursday.

For the second day in a row, thousands of students remained at home with buses cancelled across Simcoe County.

Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium safety and accessibility officer, Sean Levasseur, said inside the city, the roads were passable, but many secondary and tertiary roads had dangerous conditions.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory this morning.

CTV's KC Colby says the advisory means "slippery conditions and bands of flurries" will present challenges for motorists.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory means slippery conditions and bands of flurries presents challenges. As much as 10cm of new snow by tomorrow with sun/cloud/flurries high of minus one. #simcoecounty #barrie #ctv #orillia #slippery #cloud #winter pic.twitter.com/3HP8xsW680 — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) December 5, 2019

Squalls are expected to sit overtop of the region throughout the afternoon, and the weather agency is forecasting another two to four centimetres possible with another two to four tonight.