One person killed in Blue Mountains crash

OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in The Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Grey Road 19, south of the 6th Line, on April 26, 2024, at 10:22 p.m.

When officers and emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was located in a ditch with a solo occupant; police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 20-year-old from Midland.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).