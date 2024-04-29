BARRIE
Barrie

    • Full road closure on County Road 27

    County Road 27 street sign in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) County Road 27 street sign in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    County Road 27 is closed due to an ongoing collision investigation.

    Police say there is a gas leak between Bond Head Village and the 6th line in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    Police ask the public to consider taking alternate routes during this evening's commute.

    Bradford fire and utility crews are on the scene to restore gas services.

    The road is fully closed to traffic. 

    This is an ongoing investigation.

