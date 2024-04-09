Spruce Glen Public School students' art transforms into handcrafted toques
A classroom project at Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville evolved from paper templates to tangible toques thanks to the crocheting skills of one woman south of the border.
Emily Loosley gave a lesson on colour theory to her Grade 5 students, requiring each child to use monochromatic and complementary colours on a sheet of paper with printed hat templates.
Once all 21 kids were done with their creations, Loosley took them with her on a trip to Florida to visit her grandmother, Anne Prout.
Prout then spent over a month meticulously crafting all 21 toques, each reflecting the unique vision of its young designer.
Two students hold their coloured hat templates while wearing their crocheted toques at Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville, Ont. (Supplied)
The crocheted toques were delivered back to Huntsville, where Loosley gifted them to each child.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
'Extremely dangerous': Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to Pickering casino: police
Two women have been charged after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, say police.
How will Liberals pay for billions in promised spending, loans? Freeland won't say if wealth taxes coming
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
'Essentially a sunburn in the eye': How to tell if you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Doug Ford gifted can of gravy as reminder of old family slogan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford received a reminder of his old family slogan on Tuesday after it was revealed that 48 staff within his office were on the sunshine list.
Michigan school shooter's parents sentenced to 10 years in prison for not stopping a 'runaway train'
The first parents convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday as a Michigan judge lamented missed opportunities that could have prevented their teenage son from possessing a gun and killing four students in 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Paramedics reunite with baby born in back of Ont. ambulance
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
-
Rush to save food after fire at Cambridge Food Bank
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
-
'They’re saving my life': Local group continues mission to secure permanent housing for homeless senior
A local group is continuing their work to find permanent housing for a senior who had been living in his truck with his two dogs for two-and-a-half years.
London
-
'He stole the future from her': Truck driver sentenced to 4 years in crash that killed mother of 2
The truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a 39-year-old mother of two was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Sarah Jones died after a hydro vacuum truck rolled on top of her vehicle at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road in south London on Jan. 6, 2021.
-
'Leave us to heal': Muslim community expresses disappointment in Nathaniel Veltman’s decision to appeal murder convictions
An impassioned plea from the chair of the London, Ont. Council of Imams to convicted killer Nathaniel Veltman.
-
'Social media has really unleashed this': Reported cat abuse video draws outrage
Public outrage over an online video that appears to show the abuse of a pet cat is mounting. Animal advocacy groups are now weighing in as London police step in.
Windsor
-
'Someone's gonna get killed': Windsor Port Authority reminds boaters to get out of the way
Warm weather is luring hundreds of anglers to the Detroit River daily this week as officials on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border remind boaters and those on other recreational vessels to move out of the way of large commercial ships.
-
Windsor police search for suspect wanted in stabbing incident
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.
-
City councillor denies wrongdoing after former engineer's allegations in $1.5-million lawsuit
A member of council is responding to a $1.5-million lawsuit filed by a former engineer against the City of Windsor.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
-
Sudbury outreach worker assaulted while trying to help marginalized population
An outreach worker in Sudbury is warning others after she was assaulted by a group of individuals she was trying to help.
-
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Speed cameras coming to the Sault
In an effort to curb speeding on city roads, Sault Ste. Marie is beginning the process of deploying automated speed enforcement cameras.
-
Espanola area teen charged after alleged drunken joyride
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
-
All three northern teams in Round 2 of OHL playoffs, two facing off
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
Ottawa
-
Brazen daytime robbery leaves jewelry store staff shaken at Orleans mall
Staff at a jewelry store in Place D'Orleans Mall have been left shaken after a daring daytime robbery saw thieves run off with a significant amount of gold and diamonds.
-
East Ottawa business wants police to reopen investigation into damaged trucks
An east Ottawa business says it believes it knows who punctured dozens of dump truck tires in January but is frustrated that, months later, whoever is responsible remains at large.
-
City of Ottawa wants to make more households better at preventing storm water from going to rivers
As the city deals with more extreme weather events like tornadoes and flash flooding, a committee will debate this month on expanding a pilot project that gives financial incentives to retrofit homes to more neighborhoods.
Toronto
-
Cops involved in Ejaz Choudry's death fail to justify anonymity order with evidence of risk, lawyer argues
The five officers involved in the shooting death of Ejaz Choudry have failed to provide the evidence needed to cast aside open court principles and justify shielding their identities from the public, lawyers representing Choudry's family argued at a Tuesday hearing.
-
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to newborn son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
-
Toronto police investigating defaced posters of kidnapped Israeli children as they launch new awareness campaign about hate crimes
Toronto police are investigating after swastikas were drawn on posters of children who were kidnapped by Hamas, an incident which came to light on the same day that a new hate crimes awareness campaign was launched.
Montreal
-
Plans take shape for major redevelopment of Montreal's Wellington Basin
A large industrial sector sandwiched between Griffintown and Pointe-Saint-Charles could soon look a lot different.
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on Survivor reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of woman in her 20s south of Montreal
A woman in her 20s was found dead in an apartment building on Montreal's South Shore Tuesday afternoon, according to Quebec provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadians pay higher personal income tax rates: Fraser Institute
According to a new study by the Fraser Institute, a right-leaning think tank, across all income levels, workers in Atlantic Canada pay higher personal income tax rates.
-
Fire damages craft beer and cider production facility in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
-
Alleged impaired driver causes crash, large power outage in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Woman injured in Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse suing City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur
A woman injured when an elevated walkway collapsed during a field trip at Fort Gibraltar last year, has filed a joint lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur.
-
Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
-
Proposed pharmaceutical plant near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park causing concern from residents
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
Calgary
-
Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
-
Calgary man convicted of killing his wife in hit-and-run given lesser sentence
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the main parts of an appeal from a Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020, but substituted his second-degree murder conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
-
Alberta cabinet minister says no floor prices coming in jumbo vodka jug controversy
The cabinet minister in charge of Alberta’s liquor industry says he won't impose floor prices for alcohol on the shelves, but is declining to say what other changes might be contemplated.
Edmonton
-
'No one can fill up his shoes': Edmonton home builder killed in shooting remembered as community leader
The family of an Edmonton home builder who was fatally shot in south Edmonton on Monday says they're in shock over what happened.
-
14-year-old boys charged in 'vicious and unprovoked assaults' at Edmonton LRT stations
Two 14-year-olds have been arrested after what police are calling a trio of "vicious and unprovoked assaults" at LRT stations last week.
-
Man missing in North Saskatchewan River after attempted police bylaw stop
A man is missing in the North Saskatchewan River after police attempted to stop him on Tuesday for a bylaw infraction.
Regina
-
RCMP arrest B.C. man in Regina as part of sprawling drug trafficking investigation
A 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. is in custody following a years-long investigation by the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) unit and Regina police.
-
Alberta intends to intervene in Parents' Bill of Rights case before Sask. Court of Appeal
Alberta announced it plans to intervene in a legal appeal that would prevent a judge from reviewing the constitutionality of a controversial piece of Saskatchewan legislation.
-
Saskatchewan still holds longest wait times in Canada for knee, hip replacements
Despite the provincial government's ongoing efforts to improve surgical capacity – Saskatchewan still held the longest wait times for knee and hip replacements in Canada last year.
Saskatoon
-
Two women injured in car crash in Saskatoon
Two women were injured in motor vehicle collision on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North Tuesday morning.
-
Alberta intends to intervene in Parents' Bill of Rights case before Sask. Court of Appeal
Alberta announced it plans to intervene in a legal appeal that would prevent a judge from reviewing the constitutionality of a controversial piece of Saskatchewan legislation.
-
Elderly women hospitalized after collision in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a collision that sent a 91-year-old woman to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
-
Surrey, B.C., wants to stay with RCMP while province issues deadline
Surrey city council has released its budget saying if it’s forced to transition away from the RCMP to a local force it will cost half a billion dollars more over the next decade.
-
Delta man facing 18 firearm, weapons-related charges, Canadian border officials say
A Delta, B.C., man is facing more than a dozen charges connected to firearms and weapons-related offences, the Canada Border Services Agency says.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Courtenay, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
-
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
-
Eligible low-income renters to get one-time $430 benefit, B.C. government announces
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.