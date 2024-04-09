Spruce Glen Public School students' art transforms into handcrafted toques

A classroom project at Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville evolved from paper templates to tangible toques thanks to the crocheting skills of one woman south of the border.

Emily Loosley gave a lesson on colour theory to her Grade 5 students, requiring each child to use monochromatic and complementary colours on a sheet of paper with printed hat templates.

Once all 21 kids were done with their creations, Loosley took them with her on a trip to Florida to visit her grandmother, Anne Prout.

Prout then spent over a month meticulously crafting all 21 toques, each reflecting the unique vision of its young designer.

Two students hold their coloured hat templates while wearing their crocheted toques at Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville, Ont. (Supplied)

The crocheted toques were delivered back to Huntsville, where Loosley gifted them to each child.