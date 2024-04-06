BARRIE
Barrie

    • Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returns to Tiffin Conservation Area

    The annual Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returned to the Tiffin Conservation Area on Saturday. April 6, 2024 (CTV News/David Sullivan)
    The annual Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returned to the Tiffin Conservation Area on Saturday.

    In partnership with the Rotary Club of Barrie, the festival is a tradition spanning more than three decades.

    Visitors could take a trip back in time and explore how maple syrup was made in the past.

    There were also a number of activities to enjoy, including tractor-wagon rides, live music, an exotic animal show and, of course, a pancake breakfast.

    All the proceeds from the event go towards the Rotary's community initiatives and the maintenance of Nottawasaga Valley's conservation areas.

