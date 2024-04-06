Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returns to Tiffin Conservation Area

The annual Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returned to the Tiffin Conservation Area on Saturday.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Barrie, the festival is a tradition spanning more than three decades.

Visitors could take a trip back in time and explore how maple syrup was made in the past.

There were also a number of activities to enjoy, including tractor-wagon rides, live music, an exotic animal show and, of course, a pancake breakfast.

All the proceeds from the event go towards the Rotary's community initiatives and the maintenance of Nottawasaga Valley's conservation areas.