Tiny Township park to serve up new tennis and pickleball courts

    The tennis and pickleball courts in Balm Beach in Tiny Township will undergo a facelift to be new and improved for users.

    The Township said construction would begin on Saturday at the Parkside Park courts, including court resurfacing, new fencing and the conversion of one tennis court into two pickleball courts.

    The project is expected to cost roughly $130,000, and was approved in the Township of Tiny's 2024 Budget.

    The courts will not be open for public use during construction, but the Township says the courts at Perkinsfield Park on County Road 6 S will open the week of May 13, along with the courts at 11 Emilio Place.

    The construction on the Parkside Park courts is anticipated to be completed by June 14.

