BARRIE, ONT. -- Wintry weather is on the way for Simcoe County and Muskoka as a low-pressure system sweeps across southern Ontario.

Temperatures remain around the freezing mark Tuesday afternoon, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries beginning later in the evening and gusty westerly winds from 30 to 50 kilometres an hour.

"April's the cruel month. It's the month where we think that summer should be here, but we sometimes have to put up with winter weather," David Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment Canada, told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. "I always say, you don't write the final chapter on winter weather until you really get it to May because April can be cool, and there can be some snow."

Phillips said the storm would blanket most regions from Windsor to Ottawa through to Wednesday, with a possibility of anywhere from two to 10 centimetres of accumulation.

While April is notorious for a final blast of winter across Simcoe Muskoka, the chilly temperatures won't last.

"The good news, every day from here on, we know there's less chance for the snow to come back," Phillips added.

By Friday, daytime highs will climb back into double digits, with sunny skies in the forecast.

With files from CTVNews.ca