Spreading positivity through 'notes of encouragement'

A card part of Uplifting Blessings' Notes of Encouragement program is seen on Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). A card part of Uplifting Blessings' Notes of Encouragement program is seen on Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver