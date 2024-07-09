Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages

Police are investigating extensive damage to construction equipment after a strange act of vandalism.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say three pieces of heavy equipment were driven into a pond and submerged on a property on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth Monday.

OPP estimate the damage to be in the neighbourhood of $120,000.

OPP said a second business office on Sideroad 30 was reportedly vandalized, and a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was stolen but later recovered.

Police believe the same person or persons caused both cases of mischief.

Anyone with information on these events is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.