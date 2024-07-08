BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two kids, 12 & 15, charged after rash of graffiti in Wasaga Beach

    Police arrest two kids in connection with a rash of graffiti in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on July 7, 2024 (Courtesy: Huronia West OPP). Police arrest two kids in connection with a rash of graffiti in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on July 7, 2024 (Courtesy: Huronia West OPP).
    A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been charged following a series of graffiti incidents throughout Wasaga Beach.

    According to the OPP, the incidents happened overnight on Friday and Saturday on Shore Lane and Old Mosley Street.

    Police say several residents woke up to find homes and vehicles tagged with graffiti.

    Three young people from Wasaga Beach were identified, and trespassing and mischief charges were laid. 

    The third female was also identified and warned, however due to her age, she could not be charged.

    OPP says anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-8477.

