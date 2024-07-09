BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie firefighters kept busy with two car fires on Highway 400

    A night time photo of Highway 400 in this undated file image. A night time photo of Highway 400 in this undated file image.
    Two car fires on Highway 400 in Barrie kept firefighters busy on Monday.

    Fire services responded to a car fire at 9:54 p.m. north of Dunlop Street West on Highway 400.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown.

    A second fire occurred at 11:20 p.m., just south of Dunlop Street West.

    Officials say the cause of the second fire was also undetermined.

    Both vehicles were destroyed.

    Officials confirmed the fires were unrelated to each other.

