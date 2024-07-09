Barrie firefighters kept busy with two car fires on Highway 400

Two car fires on Highway 400 in Barrie kept firefighters busy on Monday.

Fire services responded to a car fire at 9:54 p.m. north of Dunlop Street West on Highway 400.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

A second fire occurred at 11:20 p.m., just south of Dunlop Street West.

Officials say the cause of the second fire was also undetermined.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

Officials confirmed the fires were unrelated to each other.