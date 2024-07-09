BARRIE
Barrie

    • Downtown Barrie hosts inaugural Butter Tart Festival

    Butter tarts are pictured. (File image) Butter tarts are pictured. (File image)
    Share

    Mark your calendar and prepare your sweet tooth for the inaugural Butter Tart Festival in downtown Barrie this Saturday.

    More than 75 butter tart makers will offer the sweet treats, and proceeds will support the future expansion of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

    "The Butter Tart Festival is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate our local heritage, and support a worthy cause," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "I look forward to joining everyone in this sweet celebration and helping to judge the best butter tarts in town."

    The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. along Dunlop Street and Meridian Place.

    The festival will also feature craft and food vendors, face painting, activities for the kids and live music.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News