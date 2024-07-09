Downtown Barrie hosts inaugural Butter Tart Festival

Mark your calendar and prepare your sweet tooth for the inaugural Butter Tart Festival in downtown Barrie this Saturday.

More than 75 butter tart makers will offer the sweet treats, and proceeds will support the future expansion of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

"The Butter Tart Festival is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate our local heritage, and support a worthy cause," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "I look forward to joining everyone in this sweet celebration and helping to judge the best butter tarts in town."

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. along Dunlop Street and Meridian Place.

The festival will also feature craft and food vendors, face painting, activities for the kids and live music.