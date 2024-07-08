Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region

Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

"It looks like it is going to be a soggy couple days there with (rainfall) amounts that could very much lead to flooding," Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said in an interview with CP24.

The wet weather is predicted to start late Tuesday night or Wednesday and could persist into Thursday.

The national weather agency expects rainfall totals of over 50 millimetres, with rainfall rates at times of 20 to 40 mm per hour.

Still, the agency admits the exact track of the weather system and the associated rainfall amounts are still uncertain at this point.

Hurricane Beryl landed in Texas on Monday after causing significant damage in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Environment Canada advises residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property, especially those in flood-prone areas.