Splash pads open for the season

Splash pads in Barrie and Innisfil are now open for the summer season.

In Barrie, Lampman Lane splash pad and the water feature at Heritage Park open Friday while the splash pads at Cookstown Community Park and Innisfil Town Square are now also ready for visitors.

In Barrie, the pads and Heritage Park will be open daily from to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now until September.

In Innisfil the splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Parents are reminded that children need to supervised at all times and dressed appropriately.