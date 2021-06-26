BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued several special weather statements and warnings as much of Central Ontario is expected to get a significant amount of rainfall over the weekend.

A special weather statement is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago. Those municipalities could see between 50 to 100 mm of rain over the next couple of days.

A similar statement has been issued for Grey-Bruce, where showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop Saturday afternoon and last throughout the weekend.

Both Parry-Sound Muskoka and Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes are under a rainfall warning from Environment Canada. Both regions are expecting up to 100 mm of rain over the coming days, with localized flooding in low-lying areas possible.