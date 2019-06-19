

CTV Barrie





In honour of Pride month, people gathered in Barrie for a special flag raising ceremony on Wednesday.

Barrie Pride hoisted the colourful rainbow and transgender flag at City Hall this afternoon.

Local MPP’s and city councillors were in attendance.

Pride month is a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

“It’s an incredible symbol of positivity and joy for the LGBTQ2+ community, and it’s something that people are joining us to do right now. It’s amazing,” said David Bradbury with Barrie Pride.

Barrie’s 6th annual Pride Parade will take place on August 17th at 2 p.m.