Featured
Special flag raising ceremony held in Barrie for Pride Month
A special flag raising at Barrie's city hall on Wed., June 19, 2019 marks Pride month. (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 6:49PM EDT
In honour of Pride month, people gathered in Barrie for a special flag raising ceremony on Wednesday.
Barrie Pride hoisted the colourful rainbow and transgender flag at City Hall this afternoon.
Local MPP’s and city councillors were in attendance.
Pride month is a celebration of diversity and inclusion.
“It’s an incredible symbol of positivity and joy for the LGBTQ2+ community, and it’s something that people are joining us to do right now. It’s amazing,” said David Bradbury with Barrie Pride.
Barrie’s 6th annual Pride Parade will take place on August 17th at 2 p.m.