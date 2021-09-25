Social enterprise businesses hold Fall market

A husband and wife in Minesing are working towards providing employment opportunities through their independently run social enterprise businesses.

Emily Day is the owner of Fleurish, a social enterprise floral studio. The business works towards training and supporting women with barriers to employment.

"So we hire, train and support women with barriers to employment through the beauty of working with flowers," says Day. "So we teach them all aspects of working in and running a small business in a really safe environment of a small community of women where they can thrive and be supported."

Day got the inspiration from her husband Brandon, the owner of Community Builder's, a social enterprise that works towards providing affordable housing.

"We share that similarity of trying to help others throughout businesses," says Day. "So we just try to work together as much as possible, and we connect with others just to spread the love, spread the word."

On Saturday, the two business owners joined with other local entrepreneurs to spearhead a Fall Market. After a challenging year, the goal was to help business owners while also holding a raffle to raise funds for a training program.

"When we have markets like this, it just gives us a chance to meet more people in our community, bring more people out and tell them what we do, and hopefully they become a customer and come out to some of our events and be a part of supporting some of these women," says Day.

