Police have identified a man who died in snowmobile crash north of Parry Sound.

The rider was travelling on Woods Bay in the Township of the Archipelago on Saturday morning.

Police say the operator failed to negotiate a turn and was ejected from the snowmobile. The rider, 30-year-old Kenneth Trudeau, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will take place in Sudbury this week.