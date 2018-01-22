

CTV Barrie





A snowmobiler who died over the weekend in the Bobcaygeon area has been identified as a Toronto firefighter.

Two snowmobilers went through the ice on Sturgeon Lake, just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. One of the men, a 46 year old from Kawartha Lakes, was rescued by police and witnesses.

A search was immediately launched by emergency crews, but they didn’t recover the body until Sunday afternoon.

That snowmobiler has been identified as 48-year-old Earl Strong of Courtice, Ont. Toronto fire confirmed to CP24 that Strong was a firefighter in the city.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.