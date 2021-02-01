BARRIE, ONT. -- Collingwood OPP is investigating the death of a snowmobile rider who collided with an SUV on Saturday afternoon in The Blue Mountains.

According to police, the rider was travelling along the 10th Line when the SUV edged out onto the road from a private driveway. They say the rider tried to avoid the vehicle, but lost control of the sled, becoming airborne and slamming into the SUV.

The 56-year-old Clarksburg resident suffered fatal injuries while the SUV driver and passenger were not physically hurt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122.