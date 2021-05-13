BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is waiting for further information from the province after Premier Doug Ford announced children 12 and up would be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

In a news conference Thursday, Ford said starting May 31, children 12 to 17 and their family members would be able to book an appointment to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Additionally, the province extended the stay-at-home order until at least June 2, adding that schools would remain closed.

Ford said continuing remote learning would allow extra time for educational staff and some students to get their vaccines.

Still, there is no information at this time for Simcoe Muskoka families to book their appointments. "We are hoping to have more details to share soon," the health unit said.

Meanwhile, vaccination appointments opened up to residents 40 and older on Thursday.

Full details on the Simcoe Muskoka vaccination program are available here, including who is eligible, how to book and where clinics are located.