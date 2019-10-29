Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. has landed at the Muskoka Airport in Gravenhurst with the purchase of a 60,000-square-foot hangar.

Skyservice is one of the most prominent aviation players in Canada. This investment will add to the company's operations and complement its existing presence in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.

"More aircraft will be coming into this airport every week on a weekly basis," Muskoka Airport CEO, Len O'Connor explained.

Roughly 16,000 aircraft touchdown on the Gravenhurst runway every year and that number is expected to increase.

"With over 35 years of expertise in maintenance services, our highly skilled team is looking forward to delivering world-class customer experience in the Muskoka area," said Emlyn David, Skyservice President and CEO.

Which Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly said is good news for the airport and better news for the region.

"They're talking upwards of potentially 40 to 60 employees that could be coming with that."

In June, Porter Airlines made its first flight into cottage country after launching its summer service flights between Toronto and Muskoka. The 20-minute flights took off on Thursdays and Mondays between June and Sept.

Muskoka is one of the province's most sought-after vacation spots, and Mayor Kelly said the arrival of Skyservice, Porter Airlines and FLY GTA is precisely what the airport needs.

"It will drive other businesses here, and many of them will be airline-related in some way, shape or form."

The terms of the sale have not been released.