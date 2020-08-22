INNISFIL, ONT. -- First thing Sunday morning, Shawn Brennan is making a big move to underscore even bigger issues: issues around mental health.

Brennan hopes that by jumping out of a plane with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, he can shed some light on mental health and PTSD in veteran military members and first responders.

It’s something close to Brennan’s heart.

“We see a lot of individuals who are very selfless, putting themselves in harm’s way for our benefit. But, a lot of them are falling through the cracks.”

Brennan chose a skydiving stunt because he feels it’s the closest thing to what those in service do every day.

“A lot of time in special operations and hostage rescue, and other scary environments, special operators are inserted in this method,” Brennan says.

His primary goal is to raise $40,000 to go towardtwo new dogs for aPTSD service dog program run by Wounded Warriors.

Phil Ralph, Director of Health Services at Wounded Warriors Canada, says service dogs life-changing, and life-saving for those who deal with PTSD after facing traumatic experiences. The dogs can provide comfort and aid through challenges like night terrors and high anxiety.

“I’ve seen them let people engage again, and go back to their appointments, stores, things we take for granted and that these people haven’t done, sometimes for years,” Ralph says.

Buying the dogs and training can cost roughly $15,000, and the training process can take two to five years.

With the help of fundraisers, Wounded Warriors provides those animals to veterans and first responders at no cost.

