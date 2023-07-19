SIU investigating after man seriously injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil

Ontario's watchdog is investigating in Innisfil following reports a man has been seriously injured after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tells CTV News the investigation is in the "very early" stages, and very little information is available at this time.

The collision happened Wednesday morning in the area of Innisfil Heights Crescent and Commerce Park Drive.

There are significant road closures, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.