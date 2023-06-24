Single-vehicle rollover seriously injures two in Minden Hills Township

Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Minden Hills Township.

OPP say a single vehicle rolled over on Highway 35 just after 4 p.m. on Saturday after crossing into the oncoming traffic lane.

Emergency services extricated one of the two occupants inside and transported both to hospital, where they were later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Highway 35 was reduced to one lane in the northbound lanes while police completed their investigation, but it has since reopened.