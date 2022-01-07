Simcoe Muskoka opens boosters to adults 40+, education workers, pregnant women

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is expanding eligible criteria and opening more clinic days in the Barrie area for booster shots.

The health unit is now offering the booster to adults 40 and older who had their second dose at least 84 days ago.

Other eligible groups include:

education workers, including custodial, administrative, bus drivers, and child care staff

anyone with high-risk health conditions, including pregnant women

health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

anyone who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit, Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members over 16

Eligible residents can book their appointment online for the Holly Rec Centre and at the Georgian Mall in Barrie.

The health unit will not give boosters to non-residents or anyone not yet eligible.