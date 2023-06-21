Simcoe Muskoka men among 11 charged in nationwide gun investigation

Eleven people from across Ontario, including two from Simcoe County and Muskoka, face charges in connection with a Canada-wide gun investigation.

Provincial police say a 32-year-old New Tecumseth resident and a 37-year-old Gravenhurst man face firearm-related charges after 14 simultaneous search warrants across Ontario on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation was launched in Quebec over concerns that a business was selling firearm parts incompatible with other firearms and used "exclusively to create personally manufactured firearms, which are most commonly produced utilizing 3D printing technologies."

Police say the personally manufactured firearms don't have serial numbers and can't be traced.

The investigation resulted in 58 charges against 11 people in Ontario and the seizure of 10 3D-printed firearms, 16 handguns, 43 partially manufactured firearms, and cash and illicit drugs, OPP reports.

"The accused have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the regulations surrounding firearms, and the OPP is committed to holding them responsible for their actions," stated Det. Insp. Lee Fulford in a release issued Wednesday on the probe.

Provincial police say search warrants were also executed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.